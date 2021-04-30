S&P Global Inc (SPGI): Price Now Near $390.32; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPGI

At the moment, SPGI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.22 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SPGI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SPGI ranks 309th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SPGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SPGI’s price is down $-2.53 (-0.64%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SPGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For SPGI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SPGI may find value in this recent story:

S&P Global (SPGI) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

S&P Global (SPGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.31% and 2.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

