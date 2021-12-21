Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabre by 4.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sabre by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

