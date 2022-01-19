Sabre Corp (SABR): Price Now Near $9.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SABR

At the moment, SABR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-1.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SABR ranks 288th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SABR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SABR’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SABR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on SABR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SABR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SABR: Daily RSI Analysis For SABR, its RSI is now at 35.7143.

SABR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error