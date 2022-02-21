Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Body

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 286.6% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).