SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $278,456.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars.