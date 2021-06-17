Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE): Price Now Near $7.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SFE

At the time of this writing, SFE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.29%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SFE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SFE; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SFE ranks 102nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SFE’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.28%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SFE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SFE’s price action over the past 90 days.