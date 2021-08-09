Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE): Price Now Near $7.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SFE

At the time of this writing, SFE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.8%) from the hour prior. SFE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SFE ranks 96th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SFE’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. SFE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SFE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SFE: Daily RSI Analysis SFE’s RSI now stands at 0.1815.

SFE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

