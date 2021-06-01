Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE): Price Up $0.05 (0.72)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFE

Currently, SFE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SFE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SFE ranks 156th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SFE’s price is up $0.05 (0.72%) from the day prior. SFE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SFE’s price action over the past 90 days.