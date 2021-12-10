Safehold Inc (SAFE): Price Up $0.71 (0.97)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SAFE

Currently, SAFE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Real Estate stocks, SAFE ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SAFE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SAFE’s price is up $0.71 (0.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SAFE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SAFE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SAFE: Daily RSI Analysis SAFE’s RSI now stands at 42.7928.

SAFE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

