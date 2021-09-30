Saia Inc (SAIA): Price Now Near $242.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAIA

At the time of this writing, SAIA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.11%) from the hour prior. SAIA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, SAIA ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SAIA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SAIA’s price is up $3.63 (1.52%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on SAIA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SAIA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SAIA: Daily RSI Analysis For SAIA, its RSI is now at 27.5208.

SAIA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

