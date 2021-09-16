Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL): Price Now Near $46.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAIL

At the moment, SAIL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SAIL ranks 293rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SAIL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SAIL’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.93%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SAIL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SAIL: Daily RSI Analysis For SAIL, its RSI is now at 0.

SAIL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

