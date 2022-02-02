Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

About Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

