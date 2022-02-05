salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 45,360.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 231,790 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 837,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $204,698,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $219.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

