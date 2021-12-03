salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $298.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $261.20 on Monday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com