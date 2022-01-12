Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA): Price Now Near $12.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SANA
Currently, SANA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-3.34%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SANA has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SANA ranks 246th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
SANA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, SANA’s price is down $-0.27 (-2.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SANA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SANA’s price action over the past 90 days.
<
SANA: Daily RSI Analysis
<
<500 - Internal server error
For SANA News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on SANA may find value in this recent story:
Sana Biotechnology Inks Two Licensing Pacts For Targets Against Hematological Malignancies
Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has obtained non-exclusive commercial rights to a clinically validated fully-human BCMA CAR construct from IASO Biotherapeutics and Innovent Biologics. The constructs can be used in certain in vivo gene therapy and ex vivo hypoimmune cell therapy applications. IASO Bio and Innovent will receive an upfront payment and are entitled to receive up to approximately $204 million in potential development and regulatory milestone payments across up to six products,
Want More Great Investing Ideas?