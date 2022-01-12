Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA): Price Now Near $12.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SANA

Currently, SANA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-3.34%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SANA has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SANA ranks 246th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SANA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SANA’s price is down $-0.27 (-2.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SANA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SANA’s price action over the past 90 days.

For SANA, its RSI is now at 27.3684.

SANA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For SANA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SANA may find value in this recent story:

Sana Biotechnology Inks Two Licensing Pacts For Targets Against Hematological Malignancies