Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA): Price Now Near $20.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SANA

At the moment, SANA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SANA ranks 135th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SANA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SANA’s price is up $0.13 (0.65%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SANA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SANA: Daily RSI Analysis For SANA, its RSI is now at 4.9808.

SANA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

