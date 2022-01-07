Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Down 0.3%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter valued at about $4,855,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 233,333 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandbridge X2 Company Profile (NYSE:SBII)

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

