Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR): Price Down $-0.37 (-0.75)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SASR

At the time of this writing, SASR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SASR has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SASR ranks 163rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SASR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SASR’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.75%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SASR: Daily RSI Analysis For SASR, its RSI is now at 84.7107.

SASR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market