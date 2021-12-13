Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR): Price Up $0.02 (0.04)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.39)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SASR

At the time of this writing, SASR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, SASR ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SASR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SASR’s price is up $0.02 (0.04%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SASR has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SASR: Daily RSI Analysis For SASR, its RSI is now at 63.0435.

SASR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

