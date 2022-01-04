Sandy Spring Bank Has $629,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).