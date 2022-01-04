Sandy Spring Bank Sells 372 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Shares of KL opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

