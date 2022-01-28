Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

