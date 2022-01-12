Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO): Price Now Near $6.62; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SGMO

At the moment, SGMO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-2.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SGMO ranks 203rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SGMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SGMO’s price is down $-0.14 (-2.07%) from the day prior. SGMO has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SGMO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SGMO: Daily RSI Analysis SGMO’s RSI now stands at 31.7073.

SGMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

