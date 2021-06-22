Sap Se (SAP): Price Now Near $140.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAP

At the moment, SAP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.33 (0.24%) from the hour prior. SAP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on SAP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SAP ranks 237th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SAP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SAP’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SAP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on SAP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sap Se’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.