Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE SAR opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

