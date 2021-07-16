Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT): Price Now Near $68.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SRPT

Currently, SRPT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.66 (0.98%) from the hour prior. SRPT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SRPT ranks 205th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SRPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SRPT’s price is up $0.04 (0.06%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SRPT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SRPT: Daily RSI Analysis For SRPT, its RSI is now at 39.0641.

SRPT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

