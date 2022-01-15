Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $343,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 129,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $54.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

