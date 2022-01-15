Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 103,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

