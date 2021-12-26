SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $374.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $381.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

