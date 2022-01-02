SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

SBAC stock opened at $389.02 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

