Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BNP Paribas currently has $45.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis