Scholastic Corp (SCHL): Price Now Near $33.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, SCHL's price is down $-0.03 (-0.09%) from the hour prior. SCHL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SCHL ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Printing and Publishing stocks.

SCHL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SCHL’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.39%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SCHL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SCHL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SCHL: Daily RSI Analysis SCHL’s RSI now stands at 34.9206.

SCHL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

