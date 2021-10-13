Scholastic Corp (SCHL): Price Now Near $36.1; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCHL

At the moment, SCHL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SCHL has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Printing and Publishing stocks, SCHL ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SCHL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SCHL’s price is down $-0.45 (-1.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SCHL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SCHL: Daily RSI Analysis SCHL’s RSI now stands at 13.3333.

Note: SCHL and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SCHL rising at a slower rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market