Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,654.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).