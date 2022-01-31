Schroder Investment Management Group Has $65.34 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 537.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $65,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $134.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).