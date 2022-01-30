Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $86,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

