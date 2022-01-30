Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 543,740 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $96,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

