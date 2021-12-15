Schrodinger Inc (SDGR): Price Now Near $34.49; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SDGR
At the time of this writing, SDGR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.83 (-2.35%) from the hour prior. SDGR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
SDGR ranks 260th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.
SDGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, SDGR’s price is down $-0.93 (-2.63%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SDGR has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SDGR’s price action over the past 90 days.
<
SDGR: Daily RSI Analysis
<
<500 - Internal server error
For SDGR News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on SDGR may find value in this recent story:
Is it Worthy to Keep Your Schrödinger (SDGR) Shares?
Baron Growth Fund recently published its third-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the Baron Growth Fund returned 3.63% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 0.58%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was down 5.65%. You should check out Baron Growth […]
Want More Great Investing Ideas?