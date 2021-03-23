Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Now Near $64.31; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCHW

Currently, SCHW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SCHW has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SCHW’s price is down $-0.49 (-0.76%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SCHW has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Schwab Charles Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

