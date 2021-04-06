Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Now Near $67.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCHW

At the moment, SCHW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SCHW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SCHW’s price is down $-0.77 (-1.12%) from the day prior. SCHW has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCHW’s price action over the past 90 days.

For SCHW News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SCHW may find value in this recent story:

Schwab added to Goldman Conviction List on momentum, balance sheet potential

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance adds Charles Schwab (SCHW) to the firm’s Conviction List on SCHW’s business momentum, potential for strong balance sheet growth, improving rate backdrop, and increasing market probabilities of future short-term rate increases.SCHW rises 2.8% in premarket trading.Lifts price target to $77 from $67.”We believe the market will…

