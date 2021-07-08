Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Now Near $67.9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCHW

At the moment, SCHW's price is down $-0.47 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SCHW ranks 223rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SCHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SCHW’s price is down $-2.21 (-3.15%) from the day prior. SCHW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Schwab Charles Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.