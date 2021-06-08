Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Now Near $74.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCHW
At the moment, SCHW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.66 (0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
SCHW ranks 228th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
SCHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, SCHW’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.44%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SCHW has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCHW’s price action over the past 90 days.
Investors and traders in SCHW may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: Is Charles Schwab (SCHW) A Great Stock to Invest In? ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its "Sustainability Leaders Strategy" first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in five of 10 sectors in which […]
For SCHW News Traders
Is Charles Schwab (SCHW) A Great Stock to Invest In?
ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in five of 10 sectors in which […]
