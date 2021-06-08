Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Now Near $74.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCHW

At the moment, SCHW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.66 (0.89%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCHW ranks 228th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

SCHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SCHW’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.44%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SCHW has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCHW’s price action over the past 90 days.