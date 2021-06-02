Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW): Price Up $0.19 (0.25)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCHW

At the time of this writing, SCHW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SCHW; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, SCHW ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SCHW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SCHW’s price is up $0.19 (0.25%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SCHW has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCHW’s price action over the past 90 days.