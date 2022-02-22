Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Body

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,228,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 210,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

