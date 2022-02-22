Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Body

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

