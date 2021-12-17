Science Applications International Corp (SAIC): Price Now Near $84.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SAIC

Currently, SAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Computers stocks, SAIC ranks 23rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SAIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SAIC’s price is up $0.04 (0.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SAIC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SAIC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SAIC: Daily RSI Analysis SAIC’s RSI now stands at 100.

SAIC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error