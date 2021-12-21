Scientific Games Corp (SGMS): Price Now Near $60.02; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SGMS

At the time of this writing, SGMS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.02 (1.73%) from the hour prior. SGMS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SGMS ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Computers stocks.

SGMS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SGMS’s price is up $1.57 (2.68%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SGMS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SGMS: Daily RSI Analysis For SGMS, its RSI is now at 70.997.

SGMS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

