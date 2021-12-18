Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Update

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Scion Tech Growth I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 7,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,178. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

