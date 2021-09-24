SciPlay Corp (SCPL): Price Now Near $20.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCPL

At the moment, SCPL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (1.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SCPL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SCPL ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SCPL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SCPL’s price is up $0.45 (2.24%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SCPL has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SciPlay Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SCPL: Daily RSI Analysis SCPL’s RSI now stands at 100.

SCPL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

