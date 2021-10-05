SciPlay Corp (SCPL): Price Now Near $20.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SCPL

At the moment, SCPL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SCPL has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, SCPL ranks 279th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SCPL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SCPL’s price is up $0.11 (0.54%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCPL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SCPL: Daily RSI Analysis SCPL’s RSI now stands at 48.3871.

SCPL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market